Samsung to launch new Exynos SoC on January 12; could power Galaxy S21 series

The upcoming Exynos 2100 will be based on the 5nm manufacturing process, just like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Apple's A14 SoC. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung will reportedly be launching its new Galaxy S21 series smartphones on January 14. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch date for the series but ahead of it, it has announced the launch date for its next-gen Exynos System on Chip (SoC). The new SoC will reportedly be called the Exynos 2100 according to tipster Ice Universe.

The company announced the via the official Twitter handle for its Exynos chips announced that “A whole new Exynos is coming,” on January 12. That is just two days before the supposed launch date for the Galaxy S21 series. The tweet is also accompanied by the hashtag #Exynos_is_back.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming Exynos 2100 will be based on the 5nm manufacturing process, just like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Apple’s A14 SoC. To recall, Samsung’s older Exynos 990 SoC was based on the 7nm process and it faced a number of thermal throttling issues.

The chipset will most likely consist of ARM‘s Cortex-X and Cortex-A cores with a 1+3+4 arrangement. It will be an octa-core processor and will be paired with in-house Mali-GPUs. The combination could include one Cortex X1 core clocked at 2.91GHz, three Cortex A78 cored clocked at 2.8GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.4GHz.

If the chipset uses the above combination then it will have a slightly higher in frequency compared to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, at least on paper.

Various reports state that the new processor will be accompanied by a Mali-G78 GPU. This could be true, considering that the Exynos 990 was paired with the Exynos G77.

This new SoC is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series in Asia, European regions and other usual regions. The devices will launch with the Snapdragon 888 in markets like the US and China.

