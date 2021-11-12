Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch with Snapdragon processor in India: Report

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series early next year in February 2022. Like its predecessor, the S22 series will likely be comprised of three new flagship devices 一 the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and S22.

The company has been known to develop two variants of its premium phones 一 one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the US market, and the other one with its in-house Exynos processor, for global markets including India. But according to a new report, Samsung may be planning to launch the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S22 series in more markets than in previous years.

As per a report by Android Police, Samsung is expected to release the Snapdragon variant of its S22 series in Asian and African markets. This was also reported earlier by Galaxyclub.nl.

Samsung is still said to be developing an Exynos version of its next flagship series for certain parts of the world. What this means is that the Galaxy S22 series in the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world will be powered by the upcoming Exynos chipset while the US, Asian, and African markets are likely to get the Snapdragon variant.

Earlier tipster Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech posted a video on YouTube with supposed hands-on images of the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter, which reveal the design and some of the specifications of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 👀 Pre-order on February 8, 2022

Launch on February 18, 2022 pic.twitter.com/5iaAr9KrM8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 5, 2021

As per the images posted by Jon Prosser, the device could pack a slot for the S-Pen and a quadruple rear camera setup which may include a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10X telephoto lens.