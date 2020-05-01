Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 in second half of 2020

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will be Samsung’s next high-profile smartphones. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will be Samsung’s next high-profile smartphones.

Samsung has confirmed it will launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 later this year. The reveal was made through the company’s recent earnings report for the first three months of 2020. While the company didn’t name the individual phone models, it did confirm the release of a new Note phone and a new foldable smartphone in the second half of the year.

It isn’t surprising to see Samsung launching a new Galaxy Note phone later this year. The South Korean major typically introduces new Note series in August, but Samsung confirming the device in April is a bit unusual. So why has Samsung confirmed the release of the Note 20 so early? Well, by putting the word around the Note 20 early, the company may be looking to stop the leaks around the upcoming smartphone.

But that’s just one part of it. The real reason behind the sudden conformation of the Note 20 is the iPhone 12. The latter phone is also going to launch later this year, but there’s already excitement around the iPhone 12 series. An official confirmation from Samsung could put the Galaxy Note 20 in the news.

Despite the confirmation, Samsung hasn’t revealed the design or specs of the Galaxy Note 20. Reports have suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 could look like the Galaxy S20. We expect the Galaxy Note to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz display, faster processor, faster memory, and the S Pen.

Besides the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold was originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2019, but the Fold 2 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Fold 2 might be a little more affordable compared to the original Fold, which was priced at $1920.

The Fold 2 will likely have a larger cover display than the Fold’s 4.6-inch screen. The inner, foldable display might see an increase as well, from 7.3 inches to 7.7 inches. Expect the Galaxy Fold 2 to be as powerful as the Galaxy S20 or Note 20.

