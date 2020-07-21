Samsung to launch five new devices at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on August 5

The blog post confirmed a total of five new devices coming at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The blog post confirmed a total of five new devices coming at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

Samsung will launch as many as five new products at its upcoming “Galaxy Unpacked” event on August 5. The announcement was made by Samsung’s president and head of mobile communications T.M. Roh in a blog post the company published on Monday.

The South Korean major didn’t say what new products it will reveal next month, but we already know that the Galaxy Note 20 will be the star attraction at the event. Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, typically launches a new line of Galaxy Note smartphones in August. Rumour has it that this year’s flagship model will be called the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Based on multiple reports, Samsung is also gearing up to the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a pair of truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and a new smartwatch model. Samsung will be live streaming the event from South Korea, instead of hosting in-person, primarily due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog post, Roh talks about three priorities Samsung’s mobile division will focus on moving forward. He said the emphasis is on “meaningful innovations.” Over the last six months, Roh says the company has invested heavily in R&D and improved product line. He says consumers should expect “even bolder innovations” from Samsung in the coming months.

“From foldables to 5G, we have a tremendous amount in the pipeline, with some ready to be shown just around the corner,” the executive said.

What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020

He also said that Samsung will double down on partnerships that have been critical to the company’s future strategy. The tech major has an ongoing partnership with Google, Spotify and Microsoft.

Earlier this year, Samsung appointed Roh as its new mobile chief, taking over from DJ Koh. Roh has been with Samsung since 1997. He has been instrumental in shaping Samsung’s R&D unit.

