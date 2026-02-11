Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25

The in-person event will be held in San Francisco at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST). Samsung will also stream the event live on its social channels as well as on YouTube. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung on Wednesday sent media invites to a February 25 event in San Francisco, where analysts expect the company to unveil new Galaxy S26 lineup and other hardware.

Why it matters: Samsung’s annual Unpacked is one of the most anticipated product launch events in the consumer tech space. This year, the company is expected to launch a new lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, including multiple models including the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. The event itself will take place in San Francisco, home to some of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Stakes are higher: For Samsung, the debut of the Galaxy S26 series comes at a time when consumers are expecting more from their smartphones, especially as prices continue to rise amid financial strain. Consumers want a top-of-the-line experience, and while the Galaxy S lineup is known for offering some of the best Android smartphones, the release of the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 has raised the bar.