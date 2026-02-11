Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25

Samsung on Wednesday sent media invites to a February 25 event in San Francisco, where analysts expect the company to unveil new Galaxy S26 lineup and other hardware.
Why it matters: Samsung’s annual Unpacked is one of the most anticipated product launch events in the consumer tech space. This year, the company is expected to launch a new lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, including multiple models including the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. The event itself will take place in San Francisco, home to some of the world’s biggest tech companies.
Stakes are higher: For Samsung, the debut of the Galaxy S26 series comes at a time when consumers are expecting more from their smartphones, especially as prices continue to rise amid financial strain. Consumers want a top-of-the-line experience, and while the Galaxy S lineup is known for offering some of the best Android smartphones, the release of the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 has raised the bar.
Focus on AI: Insiders don’t expect the new Galaxy S26 lineup to look cosmetically different from last year’s models, but artificial intelligence–based features may be the biggest differentiator from competitors’ devices. Every major smartphone company is betting on AI to make their phones significantly better. Hopefully, Samsung will find a way to make AI more useful on the Galaxy S26. Expect some new, exclusive AI features to help further differentiate its phones amid fierce competition in the premium segment.
Timing is interesting: Samsung is launching the Galaxy S26 lineup in late February, just a few days ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company is hosting Unpacked unusually late this year, instead of its typical January window. It may be later than usual for Samsung to hold its first Unpacked event of the year, and the reasons remain unclear, though the global memory shortage could be possible factors.
Samsung, the world’s most prominent smartphone maker, is leaning into artificial intelligence as the key to unlocking greater sales this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
There will be three phones in the S26 series: the standard Galaxy S26, the S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Samsung may not release the Galaxy S26 Edge.
All three phones are expected to come with upgrades such as a newer processor, bigger batteries, and improved cameras. It is very likely that Samsung will use its own Exynos 2600 chip alongside the flagship Qualcomm processor for the S26, though the new chip could vary by market.
The Galaxy S26 will include a new privacy shield coming to future phones that will block parts of the display when viewed at an angle, shielding notifications or even entire apps from onlookers’ view.
