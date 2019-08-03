Samsung to launch a 64MP smartphone by end of October: Report

Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with a 64MP primary camera by October according to the popular leakster IceUniverse. This doesn’t sound far fetched as the company already manufactures its own 64MP camera sensor, dubbed ISOCELL Bright GW1.

To recall, both Realme and Redmi have confirmed that they are working on smartphones with 64MP cameras and will soon launch them. Neither of the companies has divulged any other details about the upcoming devices.

In his tweet, IceUniverse stated that the company has “restarted plans to launch,” which means the company was planning to launch a device with a 64MP camera earlier, however, it shelved its plans to do so. This renewed interest to launch a 64MP camera smartphone might have been because of Realme and Redmi announcements that were recently made.

According to a report by ETNews, the Galaxy A70S, which will be the successor to the recently announced Galaxy A70, will be the first smartphone from the company to sport a 64MP sensor on the back. It also stated that the Galaxy A70S will only be a small upgrade with the only difference being the upgraded camera hardware.

Samsung Galaxy A70 was launched in India back in April priced at Rs 28,990. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. In addition to an on-screen fingerprint sensor, the phone also supports facial recognition for authentication.

By the way, this month, Redmi will also release a 64MP camera phone, Samsung also restarted plans to launch 64MP A series phones in September-October. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 2, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets triple rear cameras, a combination of 32MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra lens, and 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.0 aperture. The battery is 4,500mAh with support for 25W super fast charging. The Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie based Samsung One UI platform.