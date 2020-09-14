Samsung to host a ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’ on September 23

Samsung is holding another Unpacked event on Sep 23.

Samsung is gearing up to hold yet another Galaxy Unpacked event on September 23. This is going to be a third launch event in less than two months.

The company, as usual, didn’t specify what it will announce, but it could reveal the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The phone will reportedly look identical to the Galaxy S20 but will cost on a lower side.

Based on leaks and speculation, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will sport a 6.4-inch 1080p display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, support for 5G and up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will also have a triple camera setup on the back.

Rumour has it that the S20 Fan Edition might cost $750. If true, this would make the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition cheaper than the Galaxy S20’s $999 price. The Galaxy S20 FE, if the phone exists, will take on OnePlus 8 and Apple iPhone SE.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung could also announce its long-delayed Galaxy Home speaker. Samsung first announced its smart speaker powered by its Bixby digital assistant called the Galaxy Home way back in 2018. Samsung was supposed to launch the Galaxy Home in 2019 but the original Galaxy Home still hasn’t gone on sale. Even though Amazon, Apple, Google are already present in the smart speaker segment, there is still a lot of room for the fourth player in the market.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event begins Wednesday evening at 7:30 pm IST. The virtual event will be streamed live on Samsung’s site, so you can watch it on the phone, tablet or laptop as per convenience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd