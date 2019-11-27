Samsung to discontinue Bixby Voice, Bixby Briefing features on older Android devices: Report

Samsung is going to stop supporting Bixby Voice on its smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 8.0 Oreo on January 1 next year according to a report by SamMobile. The company is also discontinuing support for Bixby Briefing on Android Nougat and Android Oreo devices.

Advertising

According to the report, the company is making this change to push Samsung users to update their smartphones. This will help them avoid spending developer resources on maintaining support for older Android versions.

To recall, Bixby Voice was launched as a part of Samsung’s digital assistant, Bixby back in 2017. Bixby Voice till date is only available on select Samsung phones and tablets, whereas, the rest come with only Bixby Home support.

With the rollout of this decision, the Samsung smartphones that will lose access to Bixby Voice and Bixby Briefing include Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy A9 2018.

Advertising

Also Read: Android 10 rollout roadmap: Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 to get the update in January 2020; Galaxy S9 in July

Notably, Samsung Galaxy device owners running Android 8.1 Oreo will not be impacted by the change. This move will reportedly nudge Samsung Galaxy device owners to update their devices and move to Bixby 2.0, which brought in a new interface and a list of improvements to the digital assistant.

Samsung is yet to announce the development, which it will do during the coming weeks according to the report.

To keep using the Bixby Voice and Bixby Briefing features, the aforementioned Galaxy device owners can update to Android 9 Pie operating system. To do so they need to head to Settings > Software update > Check for update > Download and install update.