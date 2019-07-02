Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 10, all-new S Pen on August 7 in New York

Samsung has announced it will hold its next Unpacked event, where it will launch the Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen. The event will place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, August 7. This the same venue where Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 9 in 2018.

The invite clearly indicates the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 10, one of the highly anticipated flagship smartphones of 2019. Since its debut in 2011, the Galaxy Note has transformed into Samsung’s top-of-the-line Android smartphone lineup. The Galaxy Note family of devices have a loyal following among phone enthusiasts. And despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the popularity of Galaxy Note hasn’t dipped a bit.

Perhaps the highlight of Galaxy Note device has been the S Pen, which slides into the lower right-hand corner. Based on the invite, the Galaxy Note’s S Pen will get a major redesign. The teaser video shows a single camera lens beneath the pen. Last year, there was speculation that a camera-equipped S Pen could be introduced with the Galaxy Note 10.

For the tenth edition, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to get a punch-hole display design, a vertical quad camera arrangement, the unannounced Exynos 9825 processor, and a massive battery. This time around Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Note 10+ as well, featuring slightly enhanced specifications.

Samsung Unpacked will kick off at 4 pm ET on 7 August.