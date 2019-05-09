Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung to announce Galaxy Fold launch date soon: Report

Samsung has reportedly resolved the issues involving the Fold's display and the final decision to release the device in the United States will be taken this week.

The South Korean major had been working on a foldable phone for years and it finally unveiled the much-hyped device during the Unpacked 2019 event in February. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Samsung will decide the release date of the Galaxy Fold in the US in a few days. Speaking to The Korea Herald, Samsung mobile chief head DJ Koh the company is close to announcing a release date of the Galaxy Fold in the US.

The Korea Herald speculates Samsung has resolved the issues involving the Fold’s display and the final decision to release the device in the United States will be taken this week.

The South Korean major had been working on a foldable phone for years and it finally unveiled the much-hyped device during the Unpacked 2019 event in February. The company originally planned to ship the $2000 Galaxy Fold on April 26.

But it delayed the phone’s launch after a few tech journalists and bloggers reported that the screen on their review units had broken after two days of use. Later, Samsung announced that it will retrieve samples that were provided to the media for review. A few days ago, Samsung sent out emails to those who pre-ordered the Galaxy Fold, informing that their pre-order would automatically be canceled if the Fold doesn’t ship on May 31.

The delayed launch of the Galaxy Fold, one of the most ambitious smartphones to hit the market this year, has tarnished Samsung’s reputation. Samsung originally promised to manufacture 1 million units of the Galaxy Fold in the first year of production. The company closed Galaxy Fold pre-orders earlier than expected because of “high-demand.”

