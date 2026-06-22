Samsung looks to bring One UI 9 to more devices after Galaxy 26 beta rollout

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is currently the only lineup enrolled in the One UI 9 beta program. (File photo)

Samsung is reportedly expanding the rollout of One UI 9, with internal test builds set to be available for several Galaxy devices beyond the Galaxy S26 series, which currently remains the only lineup eligible for the public beta programme.

Samsung has begun testing One UI 9 for the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy A59, Galaxy S23 series and the S24 series as well. This move suggests that the company is preparing a wider rollout of its next major Android-based software update across both flagship and mid-range devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is said to be running an internal One UI 9 build carrying firmware version F966USQUACZF3, while the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy 23 have appeared with firmware versions A566BXXUBDZFB and S911BXXUAGZF9, respectively, according to a report by GSM Arena.