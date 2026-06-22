Samsung looks to bring One UI 9 to more devices after Galaxy 26 beta rollout

Samsung is reportedly expanding the rollout of One UI 9, with internal test builds set to be available for several Galaxy devices beyond the Galaxy S26 series, which currently remains the only lineup eligible for the public beta programme.
Samsung has begun testing One UI 9 for the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy A59, Galaxy S23 series and the S24 series as well. This move suggests that the company is preparing a wider rollout of its next major Android-based software update across both flagship and mid-range devices.
The Galaxy Z Fold7 is said to be running an internal One UI 9 build carrying firmware version F966USQUACZF3, while the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy 23 have appeared with firmware versions A566BXXUBDZFB and S911BXXUAGZF9, respectively, according to a report by GSM Arena.
The company has also begun testing One UI 9 for the Galaxy S24 lineup. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE have firmware versions S921BXXUFEZF7, S926BXXUFEZF7, S928BXXUFEZF7, and S721BXXUCEZF7, respectively, as per the report.
It adds to a growing list of devices already believed to be undergoing One UI 9 testing, including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57, and the unannounced Galaxy S26 FE.
Samsung has not yet confirmed which devices will receive the next One UI 9 beta after the Galaxy S26 series. However, the company has previously indicated that its upcoming foldable smartphones will be the first devices to ship with One UI 9 pre-installed.
Those devices are expected to include the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Recent reports suggest that the new foldables could be unveiled at a Samsung launch event in London on July 22, although the company has not officially announced the event yet.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)