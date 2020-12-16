Samsung teases S Pen without Galaxy Note, early S21 launch

Samsung is looking to bring the S Pen support to non-Note devices for the first time. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung is making big changes to its smartphone strategy going forward. In a lengthy blog post published on Tuesday, TM Roh, Samsung’s President of Mobile, dropped some hints this week on what to expect from the company in 2021.

He first cleared the air around the early debut of the Galaxy S21 lineup, which is rumoured to launch on January 14. Roh confirmed Samsung will hold a major launch event in January, which is presumably a reference to the early arrival of the Galaxy S21. Usually, Samsung announces its Galaxy S lineup in the month of February or early March. This time around, Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy S21 in the month of January.

Although Roh did not share any information about the devices, we already know Samsung will have three different models in the Galaxy S21 range: the 6.2-inch S21, the 6.7-inch S21 Plus and the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. These devices are expected to look cosmetically the same as their predecessors but will feature improved cameras and enhanced video capturing capabilities.

“We’re already known for our revolutionary cameras, we’ll never stop trying to outdo ourselves,” Roh said. He added that consumers should look out for “super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities” in 2021.

But Roh didn’t stop there. He also confirmed the S Pen will come to more premium phones. What does that mean? Well, it appears that Samsung is preparing to kill the Galaxy Note lineup. Over the past few years, it’s becoming hard to justify the Note lineup from the Galaxy S series. Beyond the S Pen, there is nothing standout about the Galaxy Note.

Samsung has been “paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience” and will be adding some of its “most well-loved features” to other devices. That simply means Samsung will likely add support for the S Pen on non-Note smartphones. Expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra to be the first non-Note device to get the S Pen capability, followed by the third-generation Galaxy Z Fold.

Lastly, Roh also said Samsung is serious about the foldable category and the company wants a “portfolio of foldables.” Samsung hopes to make foldable smartphones “accessible”, which means we are looking at a foldable phone costing between $800 and $1200. Rumours suggest Samsung is working on a “Z Fold Lite” and “Z Flip Lite.” In 2019, Samsung debuted the $1980 Galaxy Fold, its first foldable phone. The phone was aimed at early adopters and enthusiasts.

