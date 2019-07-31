Samsung teases Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active 2 ahead of Note 10 launch

The Galaxy Note 10 launch maybe a week from now, but it appears that Samsung has already planned a few announcements on July 31 and August 5, respectively. The South Korean major hasn’t confirmed the names of new products yet, but a teaser video does give out a few details in advance.

Advertising

The short video, which was uploaded on YouTube, hints at the arrival of a new tablet and a smartwatch. And towards the end of the teaser, we get to know the two dates of July 31 for the tablet and August 5 for a watch. The company says the announcements will be revealed on the official Galaxy website.

Going by leaks and speculation, it is clear that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. The Galaxy Tab S6 will be squarely aimed at the iPad Pro, while the Watch Active 2 will be pitched against the Apple Watch Series 4.

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Just last week, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was spotted going through the FCC website. Many believe the new smartwatch will be a slightly enhanced version of the Watch Active, which was launched alongside the Galaxy S10+ in February. The smartwatch will have a round-shaped screen, just like the original model. But the biggest focus of the second-generation Galaxy Watch Active will be on the health. According to Wearable, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be the first smartwatch from Samsung to bring ECG functionality.

Advertising

Also read: Samsung Unpacked 2019 expectations: Galaxy Note 10, Watch Active 2, Tab S6 and more

Galaxy Tab S6

The second product, on the other hand, will be a high-end Android tablet. It’s likely to be called the Galaxy Tab S6, according to multiple reports. The teaser doesn’t mention too much about the device, but there’s going to be a stylus and dual rear-facing cameras. Expect the Galaxy Tab S6 to feature a Super AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Like previous Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy S5e, this will also support a keyboard that can be magnetically attached to the tablet via Smart Connector-like pogo pins.

Samsung plans to launch both the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Note 10. The Unpacked 2019 event will take place on August 7 in New York.