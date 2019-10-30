Samsung teases clamshell-style foldable phone at SDC 2019

The Galaxy Fold went on sale a month ago, but it appears that Samsung has another foldable phone in the works. The company on Tuesday teased a clamshell-style foldable phone during the first day of its annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Jose, California.

In a teaser video uploaded on YouTube, Samsung showcased an un-named concept phone that could be a sequel to the Galaxy Fold. Instead of a phone that transforms into a square-shaped tablet, this device reminds of an old-school flip phone with a clamshell design. Interestingly, Motorola is also working on a similar-looking clamshell foldable phone. The phone will be launched at an event in Los Angeles on November 16.

Samsung didn’t reveal much about the foldable device, but the company did confirm that it is “exploring a range of new form factors in the foldable category for developers to experiment with.” A report from Bloomberg had claimed that Samsung would launch a clamshell foldable phone that folds into a square much like the Motorola Razr.

The announcement of yet another foldable phone appears to be a strategic move. The top smartphone maker has been vocal about its interest in making foldable phones, which it says will be the future of smartphones. With the smartphone market showing signs of a slow down in mature markets, Samsung hopes it can squeeze more profit by selling foldable phones at higher prices.

Despite initial hurdles, the Galaxy Fold has been a stupendous success for the company. In India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, the Galaxy Fold sold out within minutes shows that there is a demand for foldable phones. At Rs 164,999, the Galaxy Fold isn’t cheap, but it remains the only device with a new smartphone form factor.