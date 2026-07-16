Samsung teases ‘brand new shape’ for Galaxy Z Fold 8 in Spider-Man short film

Samsung gave a first look at then soon-to-be-announced wide-body Galaxy Z Fold 8 in Sony/Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The teaser ends with the tagline, “A brand new shape for a brand new day,” hinting at the wide-screen Galaxy Z Fold 8 that has been rumoured for months.

The teaser shows Spider-Man’s phone sustaining constant damage as he fights crime, highlighting why he needs a more durable device. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at Peter Parker switching from Sony to a Galaxy phone, with the Fabricator creating a range of devices designed to meet the demands of life as Spider-Man.

The ad also includes a scene teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 8, but the highlight is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is intentionally blurred out. The phone is described as having a “new shape,” strongly suggesting that it is the wider foldable Samsung is expected to launch as the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Earlier this week, Samsung posted a promotional image for Galaxy Unpacked and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The image teases a thin yet wide frame, a dual rear camera setup, and hardware buttons positioned closer to the top edge.

For a change, Samsung is expected to launch three new foldable phones this year, including two brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 8 models: a wider-screen variant with a passport-style chassis, similar in shape to the Huawei Pura X Max, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Both are set to debut at Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22. It is also rumoured that Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold, its first foldable phone expected to launch later this year, could feature a wider display.

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The new design aims to deliver a more phone-like outer display and a tablet-like inner screen. Instead of the typical tall, narrow cover display, the wider Fold 8 features a shorter, wider form factor that feels more natural to use when closed – much like a passport. The original Google Pixel Fold took a similar approach.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will join the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, though the clamshell foldable could be the final model in Samsung’s foldable lineup.

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Beyond the foldable phones, the high-profile event is also expected to showcase the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Samsung’s first “Galaxy Glasses”, smart glasses powered by Google’s Android XR platform, may also receive an official release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, stars Holland, who reprises his role as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ. The movie also stars Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.