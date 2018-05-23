Samsung Summer Fest 2018: Top deals on smartphones, smartwatches and more

Samsung is hosting the ‘Summer Fest’ sale on its online store from May 22 to May 28. Samsung is hosting the ‘Summer Fest’ sale on its online store from May 22 to May 28.

Samsung has announced the ‘Summer Fest’ sale on its online store, Samsung Online Shop. The sale, which will last until May 28, will offer deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, mobile accessories and more. During the sale, Citibank credit and debit card users will be able to avail up to 10 per cent additional cashback, while Cashify.in is offering savings up to Rs 500 when consumers avail Cashify Exchange.

Samsung’s Summer Fest sales offer discounts under three categories. Under the first category, Unreal Deals, viewers will be able to avail special discounts on specific products. Across the sale period, these deals have been offered on home appliances as well as smartphone accessories like microSD cards and headphones. The second category, Coupon, generates specific coupons for discounts on certain products. As per the deal, users will be able to generate a code for products they wish to buy during the sale. Based on the coupons that they receive on their email ids, they will be able to receive discounts across products.

The other category available for discounts is the 50:50 Store, that offers a flat 50 per cent discount on products. The Samsung products included under this sale includes smartphone accessories as well as audio devices. Across these categories, though, items on sale will change with different days. This means that specific discounts will run under these three categories for every day of the ‘Summer Fest’ sale. Across the sale, all users purchasing products will be eligible for a lucky draw. From the draw, 100 Lucky Winners will receive Samsung Scoop speakers.

Among smartphones on sale, users can consider Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, as well as the Galaxy A8+. The Galaxy S8 series has received an Rs 8,000 price cut, with the Galaxy S8+ (4GB RAM/64GB ROM) available at Rs 43,990, while the Galaxy S8 (4GB RAM/64GB ROM) will cost Rs 37,990. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A8+ has received a Rs 2,500 discount and is priced at Rs 29,999. For all three phones, Paytm Mall users will be able to avail further benefits of up to Rs 8,000. Other phones to receive discounts during the sale include Galaxy On Max, On7, On7 Prime and On Nxt. With these devices, consumers can avail JioCashback worth Rs 2,200 as well as additional SuperCash up to Rs 2,000 from Mobikwik.

In addition, Samsung’s wearable products are also eligible for discounts. This includes the Samsung Gear S3, which now retails at Rs 24,999 rather than its regular Rs 28,999 price. Even the Gear Sport has got a temporary price cut. Now, the Gear Sport is available for Rs 18,990, a price drop of Rs 4,000. Accessories available for discounts include back covers for Samsung smartphones, replaceable bands for smartwatches, charging options as well as wired and Bluetooth audio options.

