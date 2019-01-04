Samsung starts rolling out stable Android 9.0 Pie based One UI to Galaxy Note 9: Report

Samsung has started rolling out the stable version of Android 9.0 Pie based One UI to its Galaxy Note 9 in Germany according to a report by SamMobile. The company is expected to start rolling out the stable update to other markets soon. According to the update schedule released by Samsung, the rollout for Galaxy Note 9 was expected to begin on January 15.

According to the report, the Android Pie update with the serial number N960FXXU2CRLT is accompanied by the Android January 2019 security patch.

For the people running a beta version of the operating system the update consists of very few changes and has a file size of 95MB. To recall the company started pushing out the Android 9.0 Pie update to its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in December.

To check if your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has received the update, you can do so manually by following these steps. First, you will need to open your settings panel, where you will have to find and open the About Phone tab. After that, you need to open the software update tab and then click on check for updates. If the update shows up press download and install, to get Android Pie based One UI on your Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung has made quite a lot of changes to One UI like all important content has been moved from the top to the bottom, Photo Editor Pro editing tools come integrated into the gallery app, improved Bixby search and much more. This is the second time Samsung has radically changed the design language of its UI and the name. The first UI from the company was called TouchWiz, which was then changed to Experience UI and now we are getting the One UI.