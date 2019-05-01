Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings night mode schedule, April security patch

Samsung is rolling out a new over the air (OTA) software update to its Galaxy Note 9 in Germany, according to SamMobile. The update brings a number of new features to the device along with the addition of Android’s April 2019 security patch.

Advertising

New features added to the device with the update include the ability to schedule night mode and the ability to switch between a narrow and a wider field of view while using the front camera.

Right now, the N960FXXU2CSDE update is currently only available in Germany. However, the company is expected to start rolling it the update in other regions as well.

To check if your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has received the update, you can head over to the Settings > About Phone > System > Software Update > Check for updates manually. If an update shows up you can press Download and Install to get it.

Advertising

Also Read: Best flagship smartphones: Apple iPhone XS, Galaxy Note 9 to Mate 20 Pro

Night mode allows the users to switch to a dark theme, which comes extremely handy during the night or at places where light is very low. With the night mode turned on you can use the device for longer periods of time at places with low light without hurting your eyes.

With the update, the selfie camera is now set at 68-degrees by default, which the users can manually change from the quick toggles to get an 80-degree field of view. This feature was first introduced on the recently launched Galaxy S10 lineup of smartphones, which then was brought to the Galaxy S9 in March.