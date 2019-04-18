Samsung starts rolling out update for Galaxy M20, bringing improvements to charging performance

Samsung has started rolling out a new over-the-air (OTA) software update for its Galaxy M20 smartphone. The update with the software version number M205FDDU1ASD1 is 73MB in size.

According to the changelog, M205FDDU1ASD1 update for the Samsung Galaxy M20 brings improvements to the charging performance, device performance, stability fixes and bug fixes. The company has not mentioned in detail what these improvements and fixes entail.

This is a staged roll-out, which is being done to avoid server congestion. Samsung Galaxy M20 users should soon start receiving a notification for the same on their devices. They can also manually check for the update by heading to the device’s Settings > Software update > Download updates manually > Check for updates.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is currently available in two RAM/internal storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

The device sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity V display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with support for 15W fast charging. The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.