Samsung starts rolling out Android 9.0 Pie based One UI to Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has started rolling out the stable version of Android 9.0 Pie based One UI to its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in Bulgaria and Slovakia, according to SamMobile. Interestingly, Bulgaria and Slovakia were not part of the One UI beta program that Samsung was running for Galaxy Note 8 in some countries.

The update sports a software version number N950FXXU5DSB2 and has a file size of 571.73MB. It comes paired with Android’s February 2019 security patch.

According to the changelog, the update adds stability improvements, bug fixes, new/enhanced features and performance improvements. Samsung with its new Android 9.0 Pie based One UI has made a lot of changes to better the user experience.

One of the major changes is that the company has moved all important content from the top to bottom. The company has also integrated the Photo Editor Pro editing tools directly into the gallery app, improved Bixby search and much more.

The company is expected to roll out the Galaxy Note 8’s Android Pie update to other countries soon. We could not see the Android Pie update on a Galaxy Note 8 consumer unit that we have with us.

To check if your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has received the update or not, you can do so manually by opening your device’s settings panel, followed by About Phone tab. After that, you need to open the software update tab, and then click on check for updates. If the update shows up press download and install.