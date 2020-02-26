Samsung starts producing 16GB LPDDR5 RAM to power the next-gen smartphones

The new RAM module is based on the third-generation 10nm (1z) process. The company is producing the 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package at its Pyeongtaek site. (Image: Reuters) The new RAM module is based on the third-generation 10nm (1z) process. The company is producing the 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package at its Pyeongtaek site. (Image: Reuters)

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has begun mass producing the industry’s first 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package. It states that this RAM module will be present inside of the next-generation premium smartphones. It also states that this added capacity will enable enhanced 5G and AI features on smartphones.

We have already started seeing leaks that might be using this exact RAM module when launched of devices like the Nubia Red Magic 4 and the Black Shark 3. The leaks do not specify, which specific RAM modules will these smartphones use, however, considering that currently Samsung Electronics is the only company that can offer 16GB RAM modules, it is pretty much clear that the devices will sport this specific module only. But, keep in mind, between now and the time of launch of these specific smartphones other smartphone part manufacturers might also launch their specific 16GB RAM modules that might power these phones.

Samsung states that its 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package comes with speeds of up to 5,500 MB/s, which is comparatively higher compared to the last generations LPDDR4X speeds of up to 4,266MB/s. The company also claims that its new package is almost 20 per cent more energy-efficient than the last generation.

The new 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM package consists of eight 12GB chips and four 8GB chips. This according to the company makes this “twice the DRAM capacity found in many higher-end laptops and gaming PCs.” It states that this RAM module will support dynamic and responsive game play as well as ultra-high-resolution graphics.

The new RAM module is based on the third-generation 10nm (1z) process. The company is producing the 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package at its Pyeongtaek site. It will start mass producing the technology in the second half of this year alongside the development of new chipset with speeds of up to 6,400MB/s.

