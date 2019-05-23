Samsung starts mass producing new 5x optical zoom module: Report

Samsung is currently working on a new smartphone with a 5x optical zoom camera. According to a recent report by ETNews, Samsung has started mass production of its 5x optical zoom camera module. The module will be competing with Huawei P30 Pro’s periscope-style sensor and Oppo Reno’s 10x zoom module.

The company has posted a few sample shots of photos taken with 2x zoom and 5x optical zoom, to demo its new sensor capabilities online.

According to the report, the module will come with a 2.5x longer focal length than the optical 2x zoom. Additionally, to prevent a camera bulge, the company has developed an ultra-slim optical 5x zoom camera module. Another trick that the company uses to decrease the thickness of the modules is by stacking the sensors and lenses vertically to enable optical zoom.

The report further states that the module will refract the light at right angles using a mirror, due to which the company has been able to make the entire camera module only 5mm thick. This is impressive as the earlier 2x optical zoom modules from Samsung were 6mm thick.

As of now, it is not known as to which smartphone will the company implement its new 5x optical zoom module. We will have to wait and see if the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 is the first device from the company to get this module.

A point to note, that the module is already under mass production, which might mean that the company is planning to launch the device pretty soon.