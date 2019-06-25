Samsung sold over 1 million units of Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea: Report

Samsung has reportedly sold over 1 million units of the 5G variant of its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10 in its native country of South Korea. The company achieved this landmark within 80 days of its launch in the country, news agency Yonhap reported.

Advertising

The 5G variant of Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone was launched in South Korea on April 5 and according to the report, the sales of the device touched 1 million over the past weekend, that is barely 80 days since its launch in the Asian country.

As per the report, the Korean technology giant sold around 15,000 units of the 5G variant of Galaxy S10 on an average per day.

One of the key triggers which led to this feat was that the telecom operators in South Korea provided huge subsidies to their customers, the report said quoting an official at SK Telecom.

Advertising

LG, one of Samsung’s key rival in its home country has also launched its own 5G smartphone, the LG V50 ThinQ which has sold over 280,000 units since its launch on May 10. However, in comparison to Samsung, the sales have been lower.

Apart from South Korea, Samsung has also launched the 5G variant of the latest flagship in other key markets wherever the 5G infrastructure is up and running. The device is available in the US, UK and Australia. It is also expected to launch in Germany, Spain and Italy later this summer, according to a separate report by Sammobile.

In India, Samsung has not yet launched the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 mainly because the 5G infrastructure is yet to roll out in the country.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series new details revealed, will come with 3.5mm headphone jack: Report

Apart from the Galaxy S10, Samsung is now preparing to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in August. The upcoming flagship in the Note lineup is expected to come in four variants, of which two will support 5G while the other two will be coming with 4G LTE support.