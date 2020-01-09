Samsung sold between 400,000 and 500,000 Galaxy Folds in 2019: DJ Koh

Given the market potential and the investment that goes into the display technology, Samsung would want to bring a foldable phone at an accessible price point at some point. Given the market potential and the investment that goes into the display technology, Samsung would want to bring a foldable phone at an accessible price point at some point.

Despite a number of controversies and a $2000 sticker price, Samsung says it sold nearly 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold in 2019. On the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh claims that around 400,000 to 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold were sold last year.

“I think we’ve sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones,” Koh told reporters, according to Korean news agency Yonhap. While this number is on a lower side, it’s clear that there is a demand for a foldable phone like the Galaxy Fold, given its hefty price and untested market potential.

But Samsung is far from the 1 million figure it had initially hoped for. The Galaxy Fold – which retails for Rs 164,999 – is one of the first commercially available foldable smartphones to hit the market. The Galaxy Fold looks like a standard phone with a 4.6-inch screen, but then folds out to a tablet with a 7.3-inch screen.

Must read| Samsung Galaxy Fold review

Given the market potential and the investment that goes into the display technology, Samsung would want to bring a foldable phone at an accessible price point at some point. Many believe Samsung is closer to reveal a foldable phone that could cost not more than $850.

It is said that Samsung is working on a clamshell-style foldable smartphone that becomes nearly square when folded. The phone has already been leaked in images and it is set to be announced alongside the Galaxy S11 on February 11. The foldable phone is rumoured to have an old-generation Snapdragon 855 processor but will feature a glass panel instead of a plastic screen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd