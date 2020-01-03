Samsung shipped 6.7 million 5G devices in 2019 globally

Samsung is a key player in the 5G smartphone space, even though 5G devices are yet to become mainstream. Samsung is a key player in the 5G smartphone space, even though 5G devices are yet to become mainstream.

Samsung shipped over 6.7 million Galaxy 5G devices worldwide in 2019, the highest by any vendor globally. Samsung’s 5G smartphones, which includes Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G, Note10+ 5G, Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G accounted for 53.9 per cent of the global 5G smartphone market, the company said in a press release.

Samsung is a key player in the 5G smartphone space, even though 5G devices are yet to become mainstream. 2020 will be the year when more 5G devices are expected to launch and the technology will make its way into mid-range devices as well. In 2019, 5G smartphone contributed to only one per cent of total smartphone sales globally, according to VP of Research at Counterpoint Research Neil Shah. In 2020, the number is expected to increase to 18 per cent, thanks to 1,687 per cent growth rate.

As of now, most 5G smartphones available on the market fall in the premium segment. Apart from Samsung, players like OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo have launched their 5G devices as well. These include OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Huawei Mate X, Oppo Reno 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, and more.

In 2020, many smartphone companies like Realme and Xiaomi are expected to bring more affordable 5G handsets. At Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit in December last year, flagship Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform as well as 765G 5G mobile platform for mid-tier Android smartphones were launched, many OEM’s like Xiaomi, HMD Global, Motorola, ZTE, and Oppo announced their 5G phones for 2020.

“For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible,” TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd