Samsung says foldable phones will be more popular than the Galaxy S series

Following the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Unpacked event, Samsung’s mobile head Roh Tae-moon said during a press conference in New York that foldable devices are the future and they might outgrow the Galaxy S series in the next three years.

In the last few years, Samsung has been betting on the Galaxy Flip and Fold series. It even axed the Note series in favour of foldable devices. Their efforts have been somewhat successful so far, with the South Korean manufacturer occupying a major share of the foldable market. Samsung is now expecting foldable devices to account for more than half of its premium segment by the year 2025.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, Roh Tae-moon told reports that “by 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50 per cent of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments” and that foldable phones will soon be the new standard for phones

But for Samsung to achieve its goals by 2025, it will have to penetrate the midrange market and give options to those who cannot pay a premium for these devices. It is interesting to note that the demand for foldable devices has grown more than 300 per cent in the last year. Last year, Samsung revealed that in the first month since launch sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 exceeded the total accumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020.

Despite its domination in the foldable segment, Samsung will soon face increasing competition from the likes of Oppo, Xiaomi, and Motorola. Recently, Xiaomi launched its own foldable the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as well. Motorola also launched its own Razr 2022, which is another foldable phone with ‘flip’ phone form factor. Right now, the advantage for Samsung is that the Oppo, Xiaomi phones have been limited to China market. It remains to be seen what happens when these foldables expand globally.