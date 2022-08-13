Samsung says foldable phones will be more popular than the Galaxy S series

Updated: August 13, 2022 4:10:55 pm
Following the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Unpacked event, Samsung’s mobile head Roh Tae-moon said during a press conference in New York that foldable devices are the future and they might outgrow the Galaxy S series in the next three years.
In the last few years, Samsung has been betting on the Galaxy Flip and Fold series. It even axed the Note series in favour of foldable devices. Their efforts have been somewhat successful so far, with the South Korean manufacturer occupying a major share of the foldable market. Samsung is now expecting foldable devices to account for more than half of its premium segment by the year 2025.
According to a report by The Korea Herald, Roh Tae-moon told reports that “by 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50 per cent of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments” and that foldable phones will soon be the new standard for phones
But for Samsung to achieve its goals by 2025, it will have to penetrate the midrange market and give options to those who cannot pay a premium for these devices. It is interesting to note that the demand for foldable devices has grown more than 300 per cent in the last year. Last year, Samsung revealed that in the first month since launch sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 exceeded the total accumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020.
Subscriber Only Stories
Despite its domination in the foldable segment, Samsung will soon face increasing competition from the likes of Oppo, Xiaomi, and Motorola. Recently, Xiaomi launched its own foldable the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as well. Motorola also launched its own Razr 2022, which is another foldable phone with ‘flip’ phone form factor. Right now, the advantage for Samsung is that the Oppo, Xiaomi phones have been limited to China market. It remains to be seen what happens when these foldables expand globally.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health systemPremium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
Latest News
‘Just want to return home’: Stranded in Oman, Indian woman sends SOS, asking to be deported
Samsung says foldable phones will be more popular than the Galaxy S series
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: ‘Shah Bano, Satanic Verses… issues were dealt with not on merit but to build vote banks, a disaster for country’
Chinese fintech app probe: ED freezes crypto assets worth Rs 370 crore linked to Bengaluru firm
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far
Madras High Court warns of stern action against ‘orderly’ practice in Tamil Nadu police force
YouTube plans to launch streaming video service: Report
Showdown at the Mansion Gates: How Sri Lankans Rose Up to Dethrone a Dynasty
Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades
Spectacular shots of Sturgeon Moon leave netizens stunned
UP police probing conspiracy angle in Gorakhpur road accident case involving CBI officer
VLC Media Player banned in India? All you need to know