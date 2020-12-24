Samsung S21 Ultra to come with S Pen support, confirms FCC

Samsung S21 Ultra is expected to have a 6.8-inch WQHDdisplay (Image: Evan Blass)

The rumours seem to be true. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to get S Pen support. A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) test report for SMG998B spotted by Android Authority suggests that Samsung’s flagship phone expected to launch in January 2021 is getting the functionality that has been exclusive to the Note series. The revelation is also in line with Samsung Mobile President TM Roh’s statement suggesting that some of the “most well-loved features” of the Galaxy Note will be made available for other Samsung devices.

The S-Pen on the alleged Galaxy S21 Ultra can be used in two different two modes as per the Equipment Under Test (EUT) report. “The EUT can also be used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT operates with the S Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S Pen motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz. The EUT was set to continuously transmit to the S-PEN in each of the two modes,” the report mentions.

However, it is not yet clear whether the S21 Ultra will come with S-Pen in its body like on Note devices or customers have to buy it separately. There are also reports that the South Korean tech giant will eventually discontinue the Note series and focus on the flagship S series and foldable devices in the future.

As per leaks, Samsung S21 Ultra along with other models in the series have undergone massive design changes in the camera department. It is placed more to the side and merges with the edges. On the front, it is expected to have a 6.8-inch WQHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is yet to be seen whether the higher resolution will support the fast refresh rate or not.

The front snapper can be 40MP whereas it will sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary sensor. As per Galaxy Club, it will pack a 4,885 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Under the hood, it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the Exynos 2100 which will be unveiled on January 6, 2021.

