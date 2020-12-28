Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order links spotted in US, specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung will be launching three new smartphones next year, the 6.2-inch S21, 6.7-inch S21 Plus and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. (Image: IceUniverse)

Samsung is expected to unveil its flagship Galaxy S21 series on January 14, 2021. There have been several leaks revealing the specifications and price of the next-gen series. Before more than two weeks of its alleged release, the South Korean smartphone maker opened pre-reservations of the devices in the US with discounts on the purchase of accessories. The links appear to have been taken down.

Samsung S21 pre order screenshots (Image: SamMobile) Samsung S21 pre order screenshots (Image: SamMobile)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Expected Processor

Ahead of the release, there have been few major revelations about three devices as well. WinFuture.de in its report said that the S21 series may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US, whereas it will be the Exynos 2100 processor in other countries. The new Exynos SoC’s capability is yet to be revealed in an event on January 6. The S21 and S21+ models will come in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB coupled with 8GB of RAM. They will run on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top. There are major changes in the display as well with decreased resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Expected Display

The S21 and S21+ may come with 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic 2x display screen respectively. The 120Hz refresh rate will be available on both devices. There is also a notable decrease in the pixel density display as well dropping from 563 pixel per inch (ppi) to 421 ppi on S20 and 525 ppi to 394 ppi on the S20+. They will reach peak brightness of 1,300 nits and have Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection on top.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Expected Cameras

The centre of attraction on the S21 series will be the redesigned cameras. The camera module almost merges with the edge of the devices, according to the leaked photos. The triple camera setup of S21 is expected to have a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide lens. It will also have 3x hybrid optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Leaks also suggest that they will have 10MP snapper on the front. A few camera samples of the phone surfaced too displaying the new tech.

In the video department, they are expected to have 8K and 4K recording capabilities of up to 30 frames per second and 60 fps respectively. Like the previous generation, they will also have stereo speakers and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Expected Battery

All of this will be backed up by a 4,000 mAh battery on the S21 and 4,800 mAh battery on the S21+. They will be capable of 25W fast charging and Qi wireless charging like the S20 series. Also, there are rumours that Samsung will not include a charger with the new devices. Xiaomi has already confirmed that its flagship Mi 11 will not ship with a charger.

The price of the devices in Europe was also leaked by the German website. The S21’s 128GB and 256GB variants can be priced at EUR 849 and EUR 899 translating to Rs 76,211 and Rs 80,710 respectively. On the other hand, S21 can cost EUR 1,049 (Rs 94,177) and EUR 1,099 (Rs 98,666) for 128GB and 256GB variants respectively.

There are no new leaks about the Samsung S21 Ultra, which is likely to come with S-Pen support. It is expected to have a 6.8-inch WQHD display with a refresh rate. The major difference between the Ultra and other versions will be the camera. The S21 Ultra is expected to have a 108MP primary sensor on the back and a 40MP shooter on the front. As per Galaxy Club, it may will sport a 4,885 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

