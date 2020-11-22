Samsung S21’s BIS certification in India confirms early launch in January

Samsung Galaxy S21 series may launch early in January

Since the start of the month of November, there have been rumours floating around that Samsung is going to be launching its flagship S21 series early next year. There has been no confirmation from the South Korean smartphone-maker regarding the launch date but the Samsung Galaxy S21 has already been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The smallest of the three phones with SM-G991B model number adds fuel to the rumours that the devices can be launched early in January.

Like the S20 series, the S21 series will also have three phones – S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. As per the region, the S21 series will have different variants powered by Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. As per a report by Android Police, the S21 will sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, it will not feature an Adaptive Refresh Rate feature which will be available for the S21+ and S21 Ultra. Out of the box, all variants will run on Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 skin on top.

So far, there have been no reports regarding an increase in battery capacity. All three phones will be backed by batteries similar to the ones on S21 series. Also, they will support 25W fast-charging instead of the higher fast-charging speeds we have been seeing on mid-range smartphones this year. However, there have been few rumours that have suggested that the Ultra model will support 45W fast-charging.

So far, the renders have suggested that the camera module on the back will be more closer to the edge, almost seeming like its merging with it. Also, the Ultra model may sport narrower bezels on top and bottom along with Samsung S-Pen support.

Often, the Exynos processor has been described as inferior when it comes to battery optimisation and performance compared to its Qualcomm counterpart. But there have been reports and alleged benchmark scores that it will be better than the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 processor this time around.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd