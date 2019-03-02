Samsung S10, S10+ to ship with pre-installed screen protector

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ retail units worldwide will ship with pre-installed screen protector manufactured by the company. The move is aimed at improving screen durability and full functionality of the Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor used on both Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones.

Samsung made the announcement in a post on its community page. This is the first time that Samsung phones are shipping with a screen protector, which means users will not have to rely on third-parties to get screen protector for the devices.

It is worth noting that Samsung’s screen protector will not have a warranty, while its other accessories that come bundled with the phone such as AKG headphones, as well as USB Connector and travel adapter, have a year’s warranty. It is likely that Samsung branded screen protectors will also be available with its retail and carrier partners for replacement purchase options.

“We cannot guarantee the experiences with screen protectors made of traditional glass and polyurethane materials. Samsung’s replacement screen protector is available for all Galaxy S10 variants with MSRP of $29.99,” reads the company’s post.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e were launched last month. Only Galaxy S10 and S10+ sport Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor while the S10e variant has a physical fingerprint sensor embedded into power button on the side.

In India, the phones can be pre-booked starting from March 5 on Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and select retail outlets. Pre-book customers will get the devices from March 6 while actual sales will begin from March 8.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy S10+ will start from Rs 73,900 for the 128GB storage version. The 512GB and 1TB storage models will be priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. The Galaxy S10 prices are Rs 66,900 for the 128GB storage version and Rs 84,900 for the 512GB storage variant respectively. The lower specced Galaxy S10e will be priced Rs 55,900 for the 128GB storage variant.