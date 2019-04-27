Samsung S10, S10+, S10e available with up to Rs 14,000 cashback: Here’s how to get the discount

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e smartphones are now available with cashback up to Rs 14,000. The instant cashback can be availed directly at the point of purchase starting from April 27 2019. The phones can also be bought with 24-month EMI offer as well, valid for HDFC debit and credit card customers.

The Galaxy S10 flagship phones were launched in February at a special event ahead of the Mobile World Congress. Samsung has introduced on the three phones ‘Dynamic AMOLED’ display and the devices run the company’s Exynos 9820 octa-core processor in India. The display has a cut-out in the front for the front selfie cameras on all three phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10e with up to Rs 9,000 cashback

Samsung Galaxy S10e is the most affordable of the S10 series and was launched at a price of Rs 55,900 for 128GB storage model. Thanks to instant the cashback offer of Rs 5,000 clubbed with Rs 4,000 additional cashback for HDFC customers, the phone will be available at a price of Rs 46,900. The Galaxy S10e will come in Prism Black and Prism White colour options.

The S10e has a smaller 5.8-inch full HD+ resolution display. Unlike the Galaxy S10+ and S10, which sport dual-curved edge screens, the S10e display is flat. Galaxy S10e comes 6GB RAM or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10e has dual cameras at the back with OIS with a 12MP wide-angle sensor with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 and a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera. The selfie camera is 10MP. The phone has a 3,100mAh battery. The Galaxy S10e has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Samsung Galaxy S10 with up to Rs 14,000 cashback

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) can be bought with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 as well as cashback of Rs 6,000 with HDFC debit or credit card. The launch price is Rs 66,900. It can be bought in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colours variants.

The 512GB storage model of Galaxy S10 will be available with an instant cashback of Rs 8,000. In addition, HDFC debit and credit card users can avail Rs 6,000 cashback. The effective price comes down to Rs 70,900 with cashback offer, whereas the price was Rs 84,900. It will be available in Prism White colour option.

Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 19: 9 aspect ratio. Both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage.

The Galaxy S10 features a triple camera with Dual OIS, a combination of 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 12MP dual aperture wide-angle lens with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a third 16MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree view.

Galaxy S10 has 3400mAh battery with fast wireless charging 2.0 supported and Wireless Power Share feature.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with up to Rs 6,000 cashback

Samsung Galaxy S10+ all three storage model of 128GB, 512GB, 1TB can be bought with an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC debit or credit card. Colour options for 128GB variant are Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue.

In terms of pricing, the phone was launched starting at Rs 73,900 for the 128GB version, while the 512GB and 1TB versions are priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. The 1TB and 512GB storage variants will be available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour variants respectively.

The most premium of the three, the Galaxy S10+ features a 6.4-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution. The rear cameras are the same as Samsung Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S10+ has 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM options. Storage with 8GB RAM is 128GB or 512GB storage. The 12GB RAM option has 1TB storage. All three phones are based on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top.