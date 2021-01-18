Samsung set to provide S Pen support on more devices

Samsung’s S Pen has been an accessory loved by many, but was limited to the Note series and tablets. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra last week, the S Pen support came to the high-end model of the S series as well. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the S Pen support will be coming to more devices in the future.

“We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better,” Samsung president of mobile TM Roh says in a statement to The Verge. “We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.”

Samsung is expected to discontinue the Note series. The Note 20 series is expected to be the last of the Note series from the South Korean smartphone maker.

Earlier, the stylus came with the phone as there was dedicated space to put it in. But, with the S21 Ultra, Samsung introduced a case that will accommodate the accessory. In 2021, we can see S Pen support in the third generation of Galaxy Fold and other smartphones like the rumoured device which will have a rollable display.

Both Galaxy Fold and the expected rollable phone will have big screens converting them into a phablet/tablet. The S Pen functionality will give them an added advantage as users would like to utilise the real estate for scribbling, drawing designs etc on their phones. We may also see the support for it on a few mid-range devices too, like the fan edition of the S21 series which may come later in the year.