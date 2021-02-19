Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1 for older Galaxy phones: Check full list and new features

Samsung is now rolling out One UI 3.1 update for its older Galaxy phones. The company introduced One UI 3.1 with its latest Galaxy S21 series and the custom software is now making its way to Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series phones. The update will also be available for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 users, though the availability will vary by region and carrier.

Some Galaxy A-series phones are also getting the One UI 3.1 update. These include Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A50. Those who are using Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phone will also be able to experience Samsung’s latest custom software.

Samsung One UI 3.1: New features

Samsung’s One UI 3.1 offers new camera tools for photography experience. It brings an improved version of Single Take feature, which can capture a variety of still photos and video formats simultaneously with just one tap. There is a new Object eraser tool, which helps remove unwanted objects from your photos with a single tap.

If you want to edit out any distracting object, all you need to do is tap on the area you want to remove and it will be automatically selected and deleted. With One UI 3.1, users also get Multi Mic Recording feature, which helps record audio through both the phone and a connected Bluetooth device such as Galaxy Buds Pro, when in Pro Video mode.

There is a new Eye Comfort Shield mode, which can automatically adjust the blue light based on the time of day. You can also set your device to automatically adjust your screen’s colours throughout the day or personalise the schedule.

After downloading the update, Samsung users will also see a new Auto Switch feature, which makes it easier to switch from one Galaxy device to another with the Galaxy Buds Pro, Live and Buds+ earphones.

Finally, the Samsung One UI 3.1 update adds a Private Share feature. It lets users remove metadata such as location on photos when they share these. Users also get to choose how long the file is available for the other side, which is quite interesting.