Samsung rolls out new feature to filter noise from calls, One UI 5 for Galaxy A series devices

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has started rolling out updates for Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones. The update brings a host of new experiences and meaningful innovations like Voice Focus and One UI 5.0. Samsung is adding its Voice Focus feature to these phones, which will enable users to experience calls minus the background noise even if the location is particularly noisy.

Voice Focus not only works on regular calls but can also be enabled for video calls on WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom.

At the same time, Samsung’s also rolling out One UI 5 update for the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones. New features with this update include expanded Material You theming that reaches more system elements, revamped notifications panel, intelligent Wi-Fi, custom call backgrounds for each contact, improved stacked widgets, camera UI changes, and more.

Users can now also make stickers in the gallery. Another major focus with the update is privacy and security. The new ‘Security and Privacy Dashboard’ gives users a summary of the security aspects of their phone.

Users can adjust what apps have access to camera, microphone, and location settings. The dashboard also gives users tips to strengthen their device’s security.