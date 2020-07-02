Samsung ‘accidentally’ reveals Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung reveals Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ‘accidentally’ (Image: Samsung website (poster now removed)) Samsung reveals Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ‘accidentally’ (Image: Samsung website (poster now removed))

We have been hearing about Samsung Galaxy S20 series for quite some time now. A new leak now reveals that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has accidentally confirmed that design of the next Note device. Samsung’s Ukrainian website said to have mistakenly uploaded official-looking posters of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Samsung phone looks sleek and stunning in posters.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra posters were first spotted by tipster Max Weinbach and he posted them on Twitter. The posters reveal the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with three cameras at the back panel with a laser autofocus system. The rectangular camera module design looks stunning and clean. The posters show the Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze colour.

The S pen stylus also appears in the same colour and looks extremely stylish. There should be more colour options but we will need to wait for Samsung to officially confirm details.

Last month rumours suggest the Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones will come in several colour options including Black, Copper, Grey, and Mint Green.

Posters revealed Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with volume rockers and the power button on the right side of the device. The left is not visible. The rear camera module also seemingly incorporates periscope-style lens setup that could power Space Zoom on this Note.

Notably, the posters have now been deleted from the Samsung Ukrainian website.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: What we know

Under the series, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch three models including Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

Alongside the Note series Samsung is also expected to announce Galaxy Fold 2 and 5G version Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Due to the pandemic, the company is expected to host an online-only event like all other brands.

Rumours around Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been flooding the internet for some time. The smartphone is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August, most likely on 5th of the month. The company is yet to reveal details about the upcoming Note series.

Past rumours suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come packed with an LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. The device is also tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

More details are expected to appear in the days and months to come.

