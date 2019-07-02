Samsung reportedly plans to launch Galaxy A80 in India this month

Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 in April and now the company plans to launch the premium mid-range smartphone in India this month. The information was confirmed by Samsung in an interview with the news agency IANS.

Advertising

The South Korean major introduced the Galaxy A80 at an event in Thailand in April. At that time, the company indicated that the smartphone will hit the Indian market closer to July. The launch of the smartphone coincides with the global rollout of the Galaxy A80. Earlier this week, Samsung announced that the Galaxy A80 will make its debut in Europe and the Middle East this month.

The Galaxy A80 features a triple camera system that pops up from the back of the phone and rotates. The camera module includes a 48MP primary camera, an ultra-wide 8MP lens, and a 3D depth camera. Thanks to its unique motorised rotating camera system, Samsung has managed to make the display completely bezel-less in nature.

As far as its other specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A80 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage with no expansion slot via microSD, and a 3700mAh battery. Given that it has a sliding design, the phone is a bit thicker at 9.3mm.

Advertising

Samsung has revamped its smartphone strategy in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The company is giving greater emphasis on the mid-range segment, where it faces tough competition from Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and other Chinese players.

With the Galaxy A80, Samsung will play on the phone’s unique motorised rotating camera and the all-screen display. The Galaxy A80 is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 50,000 when it launches in India in July.