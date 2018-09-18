Samsung reportedly planning to kill off Galaxy J series; likely to bring new Galaxy M lineup

Samsung reportedly planning to kill off its budget Galaxy J lineup Samsung reportedly planning to kill off its budget Galaxy J lineup

Samsung is reportedly planning to kill off its budget Galaxy J series as a part of the restructuring of its mid-range and low tier smartphone series. According to an ET News report, Samsung is said to make changes in smartphone strategy to boost mid and low-end smartphones with ‘premium products.’ The publication citing industry sources reported that Samsung will likely eliminate the Galaxy J lineup and expand the Galaxy A product line.

“The J-series is being integrated into the A-series. We are rewriting mid-to-low-end brands and product strategies,” an industry official told ET News.

The report further states that Samsung is planning to introduce a new Galaxy M lineup that will replace the ‘online exclusive’ Galaxy On series smartphones. The Galaxy M series is said to target the budget segment and is expected to compete with the affordable Chinese smartphones.

“They will reportedly be priced very competitively so that Samsung can effectively compete against its Chinese rivals in key markets such as India, Latin America and in China itself where its market share has eroded to below one per cent,” as per the ET News report.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus spotted online in India, could feature FHD+ AMOLED display

Samsung’s mobile chief, DJ Koh recently told CNBC that the company is planning to overhaul its smartphone strategy. The South Korean tech firm is said to bring ‘cutting-edge’ features to its cheaper models first, instead of introducing ‘new technology’ into the flagship series. The first batch of devices with ‘innovative features’ are said to debut later this year.

Samsung’s first quadruple camera smartphone is scheduled to launch on October 11 and it will be part of the Galaxy A brand, as per reports. Rumours earlier predicted that the handset could launch under the moniker Galaxy A9 Star Pro. New Galaxy M devices could also be unveiled alongside the supposed Galaxy A smartphone.

Reports point out that the company’s Galaxy A series could tag a higher price next year, but we believe the A series might get a tad affordable to cater to the void left by the absence of J series. With Chinese brands playing a dominant role in the emerging markets, it remains to be seen what Samsung plans with these supposed ‘lineup changes.’

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd