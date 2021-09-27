scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Samsung reportedly cancels the launch of Galaxy S21 FE: Here are the details

Samsung has reportedly canceled the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. Here is why.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 27, 2021 11:26:49 am
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S21 FE cancelled, Galaxy S21 FE specs, Galaxy S21 FE features, Galaxy S21 FE cancelled, Samsung news, Galaxy S21 FE newsAs per an earlier report, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is cancelled due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors (Express Photo)

Samsung has reportedly canceled the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. As per a Korean-language report by ddaily, a Samsung official stated “We canceled the Galaxy S21FE online unpacking, which was planned for mid-October,” and said, “We are reviewing the smartphone launch itself.”

The report cites two reasons for the cancelation of the device. Global chip shortage is said to be one of the reasons for the cancelation of the device with phone manufacturers scrambling for chips.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and the company was planning to change the design and display of the handset, to keep the price down. The second reason for the cancellation of the S21 FE is speculated to be due to the strong sales performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, according to the report.

Must Read |Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch on September 8, says report

If Samsung launches the Galaxy S21 FE, it is expected to pack an FHD+ 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a triple-camera system with a 32MP primary, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The device was supposed to sport a 4370 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and it could come with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage are expected to be included.

Samsung S21 FE like its predecessor was to offer high-end specifications and key features of what the S21 series offers but at a lower price point.  If Samsung does not end up canceling the Galaxy S21 FE, the smartphone will most likely have a limited release.

