Samsung is replacing Galaxy J series with Galaxy A series

Samsung’s new range of Galaxy A series devices will replace the older Galaxy J series. In a new video on Samsung Malaysia’s official YouTube channel, the tech giant has announced that it will be merging the J-series smartphones with the A-series. The video was first spotted by Sammobile.

Samsung started the new A series with the Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 smartphones being announced in February. The company soon followed it by launching Galaxy A20 and A70. It seems that the Korean technology giant is now focused only on expanding the Galaxy A-series and has decided to discontinue their other budget series lineup – the Galaxy J series

As compared to the J-series, the A-series smartphones of Samsung offer better specifications at competitive prices and aim to take on the influx of budget smartphones by Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei.

The latest smartphones in the A-series come with super AMOLED display, multi-camera setup at the back and some devices also feature in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung is also quickly expanding their A-series range of smartphones and they are expected to launch some more devices their upcoming ‘A Galaxy’ event in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paolo simultaneously later today. The launch event will start from 5:30 PM India time.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy A80, its rotating camera phone at the event today. The phone will also be Samsung’s first device to launch with an all-screen display with no notch and extremely thin bezels.

Samsung’s Galaxy J-series comprised of budget range smartphones having a price range of below Rs 15,000 which were launched aiming at markets such as India. Under this series, Samsung had launched over a dozen of smartphones. Some these devices fared well and some of them did not do well owing to heavy competition from Xiaomi and its Redmi phones, which have managed to grab the pole position in the crucial Indian market.

Initially, the Galaxy A-series range of smartphones were launched under the mid-to-premium range segment having a price tag of around Rs 30,000.

Samsung had also introduced their ‘S bike mode’ as one of the key features of some J series smartphones, which encouraged responsible bike riding. Most notably, the Galaxy J3 came this feature in which the user had an NFC tag, which could be attached to the bike, and then the user to had switch on the S-Bike Mode from the smartphone’s settings.

Currently, the Samsung J series smartphones are still available for sale on Samsung’s official store.