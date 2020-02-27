Samsung pushes out update to Galaxy S20 Ultra after camera complaints

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is seen in this photo ahead of the official launch event in San Francisco. (Image source: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is seen in this photo ahead of the official launch event in San Francisco. (Image source: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Samsung is pushing out an update to the Galaxy S20 Ultra after early reviews pointed out flaws with the camera system, including with focus and aggressive skin smoothing. Several reviewers have taken to Twitter to point out issues with the S20 Ultra’s camera, especially around the autofocus and with camera stabilization as well.

According to a report on XDA Developers, Samsung is now rolling out an update, though it is limited to the South Korea market. The update is fixing some of the autofocus capabilities and also includes the Android security patch for March 2020.

It is not clear when the fix will roll out to other markets, though in a statement to The Verge, Samsung has indicated it is aware of the problems and working on an update as well.

“We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience,” Samsung said in a statement to The Verge. The publication has also noticed problems with their review unit of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its camera, though its full review is not yet out.

On the Samsung US community page too, users have left comments highlighting issues with the camera’s autofocus and the macrofocus as well. One user wrote that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was not able to take clear up close pictures of text.

The consumer wrote, “I’m hoping the Ultra is on pre release software at best buy. It took me one min to realize there’s an issue with the camera being able to focus on text close up. I had the main lens set to 108mp and couldn’t get a clear pic. Changed it to 12mp (4:3) and still couldn’t get it to focus. I was able to with Note 10+, Pixel 4 XL, and S20+. ”

Tipster Ice Universe also wrote on Twitter stating that the S20 and S20+ were the better choice when it came to camera, adding that the focus on these phones was far better than on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Some reviews are also pointing out that the 100X Zoom feature is still mostly hype from Samsung and might need more improvements.

On the camera side, maybe the S20 / S20 + is a better choice than the S20 Ultra. The IMX555 performs better than the 12MP HM1, 64MP and 108MP HM1 are consistent, and the low-light 8K video is better. Most importantly, the S20/20+ focus is far better On S20U — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2020

With the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the key focus is the camera, and Samsung has been highlighting the 108MP camera at the back, the new periscope telephoto lens which also allows for 100X zoom. However, it should be noted that Samsung is deploying the optical hybrid zoom till 10X, meaning it is relying on the lens to achieve what it calls as loseless zoom till this point.

With 10X hybrid zoom, Samsung is promising there is no drop in quality. After 10X, Samsung is relying on a combination of Artificial intelligence- based digital zoom and processing to get the 100X zoom feature.

