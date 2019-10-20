Samsung promises fix for Galaxy S10, Note 10 fingerprint unlock bug

Samsung has promised a fix to a problem that would allow anyone to unlock a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 using a fingerprint scanner. In a press statement, the South Korean major explained that the issue of ultra fingerprint scanner occurred after certain Galaxy S10 owners began applying ” silicone screen protecting cases” – a screen protector, onto the phone’s display. ‘

As it turns out, the screen protector caused issued with the built-in sensor’s 3-dimensional patterns, thus causing the phone to unlock the device even when a person’s fingerprints were not registered to unlock the device. The company says a software update is planned for next week that will fix the issue.

In the meantime, Samsung is advising all the users of the Galaxy 10 series and Note 10 to remove such covers, and “delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints.”



The issue was first reported by a UK couple who discovered that the husband could able to unlock his wife’s phone with his fingerprint, as reported by the BBC. Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, is facing a lot of flak due to a bug that lets anyone unlock the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

During the launch of the Galaxy S10, Samsung said that the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner was more secure and accurate than optical in-display fingerprint scanners used in the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T. However, it appears that the Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is riddled with issues.

‘Samsung no stranger to device issues’

Samsung, which happens to be the most successful smartphone maker, is no stranger to devise issues. In 2016, Samsung had to permanently cancel the Galaxy Note 7 after multiple reports of the device catching fires and exploding due to faulty batteries. The Galaxy Fold this year was delayed to the problems that caused the $2000 foldable phone break easily.