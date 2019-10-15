Samsung possibly working on Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite smartphones

Samsung is apparently working on two more premium smartphones that will likely compete with the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T. As reported by SamMobile, the South Korean major could be working on a Galaxy S10 Lite and a Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Both phones are rumoured to launch at an aggressive price point.

The report claims that a new model number, SM-N770F, will be launched as the “Galaxy Note 10 Lite” in the next few months. The device would be interesting, because it could be for the first time Samsung plans to launch a stripped-down version of the Galaxy Note handset.

It’s unclear, however, how this lite version of the Galaxy Note 10 would differ from the current Note 10 lineup. While it’s not confirmed, Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Note 10 with a low-resolution display and less RAM and storage. In all circumstances, the S Pen would still be a part of the Note 10 Lite.

The report also confirms black and red colour options, as well as a Europe-only for the Note 10 Lite, but no details have been provided yet on the India launch.

Other than the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, SamMobile also reports that there will be a “Galaxy S10 Lite.” The publication claims that the phone’s specifications would be similar to the upcoming Galaxy A91, which is said to come with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as a 4,500mAh battery with 45-watt charging. In back, you can expect a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP depth-sensing camera. In front, there will be a 32MP lens with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display.

Time will tell if the report is accurate or not, but for the time being, you better not hold your breath for a Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite.