Samsung plans to launch clamshell foldable phone in 2020: Report

Samsung is apparently working on a brand new foldable phone with a clamshell-design, according to Korean publication ET News. The idea is to offer a large screen-sized phone that can be folded when not in use. The publication said the production will kick start in November, with the official launch set for the first half of 2020.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold which opens like a book to reveal a 7.3-inch display, the upcoming foldable phone will have a clamshell-like, vertically folding design, where the top would fold down over the bottom. It will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch display. So basically, the foldable phone is said to be the size of the Galaxy S10 5G.

The report adds that the Samsung-made foldable phone will have a small, 1-inch screen on the exterior of the device so that users can easily glance at notifications, SMSes.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is also rumoured to be working on the foldable phone with an old school-like clamshell design. The phone is expected to hit the US market sometime this year at a price of $1500 (or approx Rs 1,03,838).

Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, has been delayed indefinitely due to technical issues. The $2000 phone was expected to launch in April, but many reviewers found issues with the foldable display and the physical layout of the device. The South Korean major hasn’t announced another launch date yet.

Despite that, Samsung is committed to the foldable phone market. A previous Bloomberg report said the company is working on two more models with flexible displays.