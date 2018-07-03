Samsung phones are texting users’ photos to random contacts, without permission

Samsung phones, including Galaxy S9, S9+ are texting users’ photos to random contacts, without permission. (Representational Image) Samsung phones, including Galaxy S9, S9+ are texting users’ photos to random contacts, without permission. (Representational Image)

Samsung users in the US are reporting that their phones are sending text messages with attachments from their photo gallery to random contacts without explicit permission. Samsung users have reported about the problem on the company’s official forums, on Reddit, etc. It also appears that the Messages app does not leave any evidence that the messages were sent, but users discovered them via their T-Mobile log.

Samsung has acknowledged the issue and said it teams are looking into the problem in a statement to the Gizmodo. The problem was first reported by Gizmodo, and users have pointed out how their Samsung phone sent all photos from the phone’s gallery to other users. Some users on the forum are complaining that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are also facing the issue. According to the The Verge, Samsung is asking users to call the company’s helpline if they are facing the problem.

One user wrote on Reddit that his Galaxy S9+ send his entire photo gallery to his girlfriend, while he was sleeping at night. “Last night around 2:30 am, my phone sent her my entire photo gallery over text but there was no record of it on my messages app. However, there was record of it on tmobile logs. Why would this happen?” he wrote on the post.

A comment on that post by another user said his wife’s phone did the same thing as did his own phone. The user pointed out that the issue was do with the Samsung default SMS app being updated from the Galaxy Store. Some users on the Reddit thread have pointed out turning off Storage access for the Samsung Messages app on their phones will give a temporary fix to the problem.

Another user wrote on the Samsung forum that the messaging app had become very buggy on the T-Mobile network after a recent update. He wrote that the app was sending scheduled messages early, that some messages were ending up in wrong threads. He also said the app was displaying some messages as sent, when the other party had not got them.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd