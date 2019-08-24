Samsung patents vertically folding smartphone, might challenge the rumoured Motorola RAZR

Motorola is reportedly working on a foldable RAZR smartphone, which will fold vertically. Now, it seems as if Samsung is also working on a new smartphone, which will fold vertically according to a new patent filed by the company.

Samsung registered the patent for its vertically folding smartphone with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) earlier this month. The patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital. The device would have a display that would fold outwards similar to Huawei’s Mate X. This would cause the device to have a smaller footprint, while still allowing parts of the display to function for other tasks.

When the device is folded consumers can use the rear display to click images of other people while they see how the image looks like, glancing at notifications and much more.

According to the render images posted on WIPO, the folding hinge will allow users to setup multiple configurations when folded including the ability to fold the display inwards or outwards.

To recall, Samsung’s first folding smartphone is the Galaxy Fold, which when unfolded reveals a tablet size display. The device ahead of its commercial launch fell into issues with the foldable displays malfunctioning.

As of now, this is just a concept and it is unknown if the company will make the phone into reality or not. According to earlier reports, the nearest competitor this phone will have is the rumoured Motorola RAZR, which is expected to cost $1,500.