Samsung OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 leaked, shows new navigation gestures

Google just announced the official name of its upcoming Android version as Android 10, leaving behind the 10-year-old tradition of naming Android versions as desserts. And looks like we have an early look at Samsung’s One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 before the South Korean giant announces it formally.

Brazilian YouTuber Dudu Rocha uploaded a video giving a walk-through over the basic changes in OneUI 2.0 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and how it compares with the OneUI 1.0 on the Galaxy S9+. These changes include new Gesture Navigations and Quick Settings on the OneUI 2.0 among others. Check the video:

While it is not confirmed if the video is legitimate, the possibility of it being real are also present, given how Google releases the final Android image to manufacturers so that they can start overlaying their own custom UI on top of it and push out the update. So it is possible that what we are seeing in the YouTube video is a preview version or an early build of the OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.

New Gestures on OneUI 2.0

The video shows new navigation gestures in OneUI 2.0 that Google introduced in Android 10. Apart from other pre-existing navigation gestures of swiping up to go back and open recent apps, there is also an option to switch to swiping from the left or right sides to go back and swipe up to go home.

Quick Settings on Android 10 based OneUI

In the new OneUI, Samsung has extended the Quick Settings tile to take up the entire screen. There is also a media bar at the bottom of the interface, which it introduced in the Galaxy Note10 series. Samsung has moved up the clock to the top and the battery information is on the bar placed below the punch-hole portion.

Samsung is expected to soon launch the OneUI 2.0 via the beta channel. There is a possibility that the company might announce it at its Samsung Developer Conference at the end of October this year.