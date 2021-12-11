Samsung, OnePlus and more: 5 flagship phones to watch out for in 2022

With the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 now announced, a number of flagship smartphones that are set to launch in 2022 could compete with each other to be the most powerful phone of the year. Be it general performance, camera capabilities, fast charging or other aspects, these phones are expected to offer the best a phone can offer.

Check out the top five flagship smartphones to watch out for in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung S-series refresh is one of the most awaited smartphones of the year. the Galaxy S22 is expected to launch around late January or early February and as per rumours, could feature a Snapdragon chipset in more regions this year, including India, unlike previous S-series phones which would be available in India with Exynos chips.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will also be accompanied by the Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra variants. The phones are expected to come with 120hz supporting AMOLED display panels, quad-rear camera setups and even 1800 nits of peak brightness and S-Pen support on the S22 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be the most powerful Motorola phone and the highest-end variant of its series. Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Motorola phone is expected to come with a punch-hole front camera, a triple camera setup on the back, a thin-bezel design and a classic Motorola dimple on the back.

The phone is also expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate support and HDR10+ certification. Also expected is a large 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Leaks also suggest the phone could feature a 60MP front camera, the highest resolution ever seen on a mainstream smartphone front camera so far.

OnePlus 10

The OnePlus 10 will be an important phone for OnePlus as well as its fans for a multitude of reasons. Yes, the phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and other impressive specifications to match it. It will also likely feature a new design language that will succeed the OnePlus 9 series. However, all eyes will be on the phone’s software.

The OnePlus 10 is set to be the first phone that unifies Oppo’s ColorOS and OnePlus’s OxygenOS skins to create what Pete Lau refers to as a new “unified OS”. The new skin will also later come to all other OnePlus phones that are still on an update schedule. The phone is also expected to improve on the camera front, following up on the partnership with Hasselblad that the brand announced ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 9 series.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi earlier this year bid farewell to its iconic Mi series flagship phoens with a branding change and the series will now simply be called the Xiaomi series. Succeeding the Xiaomi 11, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to be one of the first phones to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The series is expected to include multiple storage variants and other flagship specifications are also expected, including a big battery, 100W fast charging mechanism a quad-rear camera and an under-display front camera, as per leaks.

iQOO 9

The iQOO 7 and iQOO 8 series attracted a lot of attention due to the sheer value the Snapdragon 800-series-bearing phones offered. This year, the iQOO 9 is expected to deliver on the same value-for-money factor with powerful specifications, new aesthetics and a lower price than competitors.

A recent leak also suggests that the phone series could offer two variants including a higher-end Pro variant. Expected specifications include 120Hz displays, a new heat dissipation system, a micro-head gimbal stabilisation system, dual speakers and pressure sensitive shoulder buttons for competitive gaming.