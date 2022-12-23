scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Samsung One UI 5 update begins rolling out to Galaxy M, Galaxy F series phones

The update comes with Android 13 as well as many new One Ui 5 features. 

Here's what's new with the latest update.

Samsung has released the next major system update in the form of Android 13-based One UI 5 for multiple Galaxy M-series and Galaxy F-series phones. The update comes after Samsung’s more premium S-series phones have already received the update.

With the new system update, the supported smartphones not only get the benefits of Android 13, including better performance and increased privacy and security features, but also new One UI 5 features like Photo Remaster and Object Eraser.

Which phones get the update?

The Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M32 have received the new update. While Samsung also said in a statement that the update will be coming to more M-series and F-series phones soon.

New features

The update adds the Object Eraser feature that allows users to remove unwanted people, objects, shadows and reflections from pictures. A new Photo Remaster tool is also part of the update, and it allows users to enhance the sharpness and look of older pictures. However, both these features will only come to select M-series phones.

The update also brings Split-Screen and pop-up view functionality to all the phones, allowing users to launch apps in multiple smaller windows to allow for easier multi-tasking.

There’s also the new Android 13 Security and Privacy dashboard that lets users have a quick look at all important security aspects of the device

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 04:56:26 pm
