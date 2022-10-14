Samsung One UI 5 coming soon: What to expect

Samsung is set to soon launch its new One UI 5 skin based on Android 13, which succeeds the Android 12-powered One UI 4 from last year. The new skin brings new features to the visual aspects of the user interface as well as some under-the-hood changes. Here are all the new Samsung One UI 5 features explained so you know what to expect when your supported device gets the update.

One UI 5: What’s new?

Samsung claims One UI 5 will be its most customisable user interface yet, and will allow users to use Routines to trigger a sequence of actions on their devices based on user-specific activities. The automated settings can be used for various activities throughout the day. Users will be able to set the phone to do certain actions when they are sleeping, driving, exercising, etc.

It is also making One UI 5 notifications more intuitive, making them easier to read and adding more defined interactive buttons, like the ‘answer’ or ‘decline’ button when getting a call.

Using the Good Lock app, users will also be able to use a video as their lock screen wallpaper, while the look of elements like the clock and notification pop ups can also be changed now. A new Bixby Text Call feature will also answer phone calls with a text-to-audio response. When a user cannot respond to a call, they can type a response which Bixby will convert to voice and deliver to the other party.

Widgets on One UI 5 homescreens will also be more customisable. Stacked Widgets will allow users to drag and drop widgets on top of each other to create a scrollable stack that can offer the functionality of multiple widgets in the same area while occupying less space on the homescreen leaving more room for app shortcuts or for enjoying your wallpaper.

One UI 5 will also bring in other features that will let you do things like extract text from images, control all connected devices from your phone from a single menu and access features like Quick Share, Smart View and Samsung DeX more easily. A new Auto switch Buds menu will also let users switch their earbuds from one device to another with ease.

A redesigned security and privacy dashboard has also been included in the UI update, and the dashboard now provides a quick overview of your device’s security as well as suggests warnings depending on the status. There’s also a new notification on the share panel that will warn users when they are about to share photos that may contain sensitive information like your credit card details or passport number.