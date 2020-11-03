Samsung One UI 3.0 key features listed; roll out to begin soon

One UI 3.0 will also be optimised for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 allowing the apps to adjust to the main screen when unfolded, and vice versa. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has listed key features of its upcoming One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 on its official Malaysian website. These new features include an improved lock screen, full-screen calls and an enhanced Quick panel. The company is currently testing One UI 3.0 under its beta programme for the Galaxy S20 and is expected to release the final build later this month for select smartphones.

The company states that One UI 3.0 will provide customers with a “simpler, more convenient experience.” The new skin will come with an enhanced Quick panel, which will let users switch between music and videos. It will also bring in a new notification panel that will provide users with more information at a glance even if a phone is locked. And the new update will add support for full-screen calls.

The new lock screen will now allow users to add-in more customisations, including ten categories of high-quality background images that change every time you unlock the device.

The Good Lock app, Wonderland app and the Pentastic app have also received improvements.

One UI 3.0 will also be optimised for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 allowing the apps to adjust to the main screen when unfolded, and vice versa. Features like Dual Preview and Rear Cam Selfie will also be made available on the Galaxy Fold with the update.

To recall, Samsung started its Android 11 One UI 3.0 public beta programme a few weeks ago on the Galaxy S20 series and is soon expected to be rolling out the final version of the software to its users.

